 'Confident They Will Work Diligently': PM Modi Congratulates Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, His Deputies After Manipur Govt Formation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Confident They Will Work Diligently': PM Modi Congratulates Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, His Deputies After Manipur Govt Formation

'Confident They Will Work Diligently': PM Modi Congratulates Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, His Deputies After Manipur Govt Formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yumnam Khemchand Singh on taking oath as Manipur’s 13th Chief Minister. He also greeted Deputy CMs Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, and ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Kh Loken Singh. The new NDA-led government was formed after months of President’s Rule.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yumnam Khemchand Singh after he was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, marking the end of months of President’s Rule in the northeastern state. The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, and to Govindas Konthoujam and Kh Loken Singh on their induction as ministers.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was confident that the new leadership would work diligently to advance development and prosperity for the people of Manipur.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Khemchand Singh. A close associate of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Singjamei MLA had earlier met the Governor to stake claim to form the government after being elected leader of the BJP legislative party.

After taking oath, SM Singh said, "Manipur will play an important role in the Viksit Bharat 2047... Manipur consists of 36 communities, and we hope to bring a peaceful atmosphere in the state."

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s
Elon Musk Slams Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez As ‘Tyrant’ Over Proposed Social Media Ban For Under-16s
Union Budget 2026 Boosts MSME Credit Access And Strengthens Cash Flow Ecosystem
Union Budget 2026 Boosts MSME Credit Access And Strengthens Cash Flow Ecosystem
Indian Batters Smash Anrich Nortje 49 Runs In His First 2 Overs In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-Up Match - VIDEO
Indian Batters Smash Anrich Nortje 49 Runs In His First 2 Overs In ICC T20 WC26 Warm-Up Match - VIDEO
Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile With Job Title & Big Personality Goes Viral - Read More
Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile With Job Title & Big Personality Goes Viral - Read More

The new government reflects Manipur’s diverse social fabric. Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP, who belongs to the Kuki community, took oath virtually from New Delhi, becoming the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister from the community. Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front, representing the Naga community, was sworn in as the other Deputy CM.

In addition, BJP leader Govindas Konthoujam and National People’s Party MLA Kh Loken Singh were sworn in as cabinet ministers. The formation of the NDA-led government is expected to focus on restoring stability, governance and development in Manipur after a prolonged period of central rule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Confident They Will Work Diligently': PM Modi Congratulates Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, His...
'Confident They Will Work Diligently': PM Modi Congratulates Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh, His...
'Era Of Hit & Run Politics Is Over': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens Defamation Against Gaurav...
'Era Of Hit & Run Politics Is Over': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens Defamation Against Gaurav...
Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications
Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications
BJP's Y Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM, Nemcha Kipgen As His Deputy - VIDEO
BJP's Y Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As Manipur CM, Nemcha Kipgen As His Deputy - VIDEO
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Explains Baramati Crash, Flags Weather, 'Illegal' Landing Attempt - VIDEO
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Explains Baramati Crash, Flags Weather, 'Illegal' Landing Attempt - VIDEO