 ‘Should We Just Do Jai Pradhan Mantri?’: Mahua Moitra Slams Govt For ‘Silencing’ Opposition In Parliament
TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP-led government of silencing the Opposition during debates on the President’s address, questioning restrictions on discussion. Her remarks came amid repeated Lok Sabha adjournments that delayed PM Modi’s reply. Opposition parties alleged selective rule enforcement and deliberate attempts to block debate on key national issues.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of curbing the Opposition’s right to speak in Parliament, alleging selective application of rules during discussions on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Speaking to news agency PTI, Moitra questioned the government’s conduct after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled reply in the Lok Sabha was delayed amid repeated adjournments.

“There was no ruckus in Parliament. It is unbelievable how the ruling party and the treasury benches can say anything about the Opposition,” Moitra said, alleging that Opposition leaders are routinely branded “unpatriotic” and “deshdrohi” without restraint. She claimed BJP members are allowed wide latitude in their remarks, while Opposition MPs are stopped when they attempt to raise substantive issues.

Referring to the invocation of Rule 349 to restrict debate, Moitra argued that the scope of discussion cannot be narrowed during deliberations on the President’s address. “The President talks about everything. Are you saying India–China relations, India–Pakistan relations or India–US relations cannot be discussed? What should we talk about, sit down and do Jai Pradhan Mantri?” she asked.

Both Houses of Parliament were engaged in debates on the motion of thanks during the ongoing Budget Session. In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya, with 18 hours allotted for discussion. However, proceedings were repeatedly disrupted.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering by Congress MPs demanding that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak. When the House reconvened, it was adjourned again within minutes. Later in the evening, fresh protests forced another adjournment before the Prime Minister could enter the House.

Opposition parties alleged that the government was deliberately stalling debate on key national issues and suppressing dissenting voices in Parliament.

