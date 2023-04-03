Who is Kajal Hindustani? Social activist booked by Gujarat police for hate speech after clashes in Una

Kajal Hindustani | Twitter

Gujarat Police has registered an FIR against a social acitivist for her alleged hate speech and detained over 50 persons for rioting after communal clashes broke out in Una town near Somnath which injured two.

According to the reports, the communal clash that broke out in sensitive area of Una town on Saturday night was caused by the speech of an activist who is known as Kajal Hindustani.

Kajal made an inflammatory speech targeting a minority community during an event held on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

A report in News18 stated that the Gujarat town had been on the edge since the purported hate speech with traders keeping markets shut while the police and local leaders called for a peace committee meeting which had representatives of both communities.

However, hours later, a clash broke out in the communally sensitive area which prompted the police to book Kajal for hate speech and the mob for rioting.

Who is Kajal Hindustani?

Also known as Kajal Shingala, the social activist, according to a report, gave up her original surname to adopt Hindustani in line with her nationalistic views. She also dubbed as 'lioness of Gujarat'.

A report stated that she describes herself as 'young and dynamic nationalist' who is working to spread awareness on 'Bhartiya Culture and Religions'.

She claimed that she works for Hindu human rights and cited that she is a famous political activist working on-ground to 'save girls from forceful conversions'.

She also made claims that she has settled Pakistani Hindus in Gujarat and that has adopted a village in the state.

She claimed that she, as a part of 2019 Lok Sabha Election Campaign, travelled to various US cities to apprise people on achievements of BJP and PM Modi.