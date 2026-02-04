 Rajasthan News: ED Arrests Former MLA Baljeet Yadav In ₹3 Crore MLA Fund Embezzlement Case In Jaipur
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former MLA Baljeet Yadav in Jaipur over alleged ₹3 crore embezzlement of MLA funds linked to substandard sports equipment supplied to schools. He was produced in court and sent to three-day ED remand.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
ED arrests former MLA Baljeet Yadav in ₹3 crore MLA fund embezzlement case in Jaipur | File Photo

Jaipur, Feb 04: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former independent MLA Baljeet Yadav for alleged misuse and embezzlement of MLA funds in the supply of substandard sports equipment to the schools of his constituency during his tenure as an MLA. He was presented before the ED court in Jaipur, where he was sent for a three-day remand.

Claims political conspiracy

Baljeet Yadav, while being brought to court, said: “I am being framed under a political conspiracy.”

Detention and arrest

Yadav was detained by the ED’s Jaipur regional unit from the Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Alwar (near the NHAI office on the Delhi–Jaipur highway) on Tuesday night. He was then brought to the ED office in Jaipur for questioning and was arrested after interrogation.

Alleged misuse of MLA funds

Yadav has been made accused of misusing and embezzling more than Rs 3 crore from the Local Area Development Fund (MLA Fund).

Searches and PMLA case

The ED conducted searches at eight locations in Jaipur and one each in Dausa and Bahror belonging to Yadav in January 2025, where important documents and incriminating evidence were recovered. The ED registered a case under the PMLA Act in this matter.

ACB case also registered

In this regard, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan had also registered a case against Yadav and eight others.

Anti-corruption image highlighted

Notably, while serving as an independent MLA, Baljeet Yadav had portrayed himself as a leader fighting against corruption during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

He ran in Jaipur’s Central Park from morning until evening wearing black clothes and put up posters in his constituency announcing a reward of 51,000 rupees for those who expose corruption.

