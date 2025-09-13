Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Strikes Bilaspur District, Several Vehicles Buried Under Debris Due To Flash Flood; Video

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Strikes Bilaspur District, Several Vehicles Buried Under Debris Due To Flash Flood (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Bilaspur: A cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Saturday. The cloudburst hit Gutrahan village in the Namhol area of Naina Devi constituency in the early hours of Saturday, triggering a flash flood.

Several vehicles were reportedly buried under debris. The road connectivity in the area was also disrupted due to the flash flood, disrupting traffic movement. Farms were also damaged.

VIDEO | A cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district in the early hours of Saturday, hitting Gutrahan village in the Namhol area of Naina Devi constituency. Several vehicles were buried under debris and farmlands suffered heavy damage.



(Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/zW7fuD7Vhy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2025

The state witnessed several incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods during the monsoon season this year. Over 380 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon over the state on June 20 till September 12. Out of the 386 people, 218 died in rain-related incidents, while 168 were killed in road accidents.

A total of 503 roads, including Attari-Leh road (National Highway-3), Aut-Sainj road (NH-305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH-503A), were closed for traffic in the state on Friday evening, reported PTI.

About 953 power transformers and 336 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state due to the recent floods and landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).