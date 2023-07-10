 Himachal Floods: NDRF Rescues 6 People Stranded In Beas River In Mandi Following Heavy Rainfall; Visuals Surface
In a late-night rescue operation, the NDRF team rescued six people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | ANI

Visuals of flooding and landslides have become a common sight in Himachal as the northern Indian state has been hit by incessant rainfall. Amid visuals of destruction and devastation, there are stories of India's armed forces giving it their all to rescue people and civilians stuck in this difficult situation. In a late-night rescue operation, the NDRF team rescued six people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state. Mandu and Kullu have been the worst hit districts witnessing massive floods.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues to cause flooding at several locations in Himachal Pradesh. Below are visuals from Naina Devi Road near Swarghat.

Under the impact of incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Lagghati Khad in Kullu swells. Visuals near Kullu Bus Stand.

Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predicted

With the Met Office predicting heavy to extremely heavy rain on a third consecutive day on Monday in Himachal Pradesh that previously caused statewide landslides and blocking of highways and link roads, the government advised to avoid travel until it is extremely necessary, reported IANS.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu," an official of the Meteorological Office told IANS. He said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at few places in the rest of districts.

At least 8 people dead in Himachal due to rain related issues

As per state government figures, eight people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-related incidents. In view of heavy rainfall in the state, all schools and colleges will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the state government announced. According to the state police, traffic in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway is currently running in single lane due to slides and debris in other lane.

