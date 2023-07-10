 Himachal Rainfall: Schools, Colleges To Remain Close Today Due To Heavy Rain
Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has announced all schools and higher education institutions will remain closed today, "All schools and colleges in Mandi will remain closed for tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rain in the district."

Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh | ANI

Schools in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has been directed to shut all schools and institutions by the government today, July 10 due to the heavy rainfall and flash floods that have occurred at various places across the state.

Meteorological Department station in the Mandi region has issued a yellow alert due to excessive rainfall, thundershowers, and lightning at remote areas in the plains as well as hills till July 9 and forecasted downpours across the state until July 11. It also mentioned the danger of flash floods in watersheds across the districts of Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan.

According to another statement from the meteorological department, secluded areas in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts are projected to see severe bouts of torrential rains today due to the ongoing Western Disturbance.

(With ANI Inputs)

