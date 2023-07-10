WATCH: Passengers Rescue Themselves, Sneak Out Of Windows Of Tilted Bus Stuck In Floods In Dehradun

Screengrab of people coming out of the window of bus stuck in flood waters | Twitter

Passengers of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus had a narrow escape as they managed to save themselves by coming out of the windows of a bus caught in floods in Dehradun. A video on social media shows an HRTC bus stuck due to the heavy flooding. The bus had also tilted considerably due to the force of stream of flood water. As seen in the video, the bus was full of people who had to jump from the window and save their lives.

Watch: Passengers jump out of windows of a bus stuck in floods to save their lives. (Video contains expletive language, viewer discretion advised.)

Rain fury in northern India

The northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi are witnessing heavy floods for last few days. There have been reports of landslides and flooding from across these states. People are being moved to safer places as rain fury continues to bring destruction and disruption at various places. Over 28 people have been killed so far due to landslides and rain related incidents.

Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapses

Earlier, on Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to batter almost all districts, triggering landslides and flash floods in various regions. Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar said the historic bridge was washed away as the water level of the river rose, reported ANI.

Also, on Sunday, the bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar, and Pandoh village were swept away by the overflowing Beas river in Mandi district. Taking note of the incident, former chief minister Jairam Thakur said the washed-away bridges were the "identity of Himachal", reported news agency ANI.

Red alert issued

A red alert was issued for the states of Himachal and Uttarakhand as major cities in north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. According to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall, reported news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)