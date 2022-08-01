Flash floods in Himachal: More than 100 tourists rescued | Representative Image Twitter/ IAF

After flash flooding, more than 100 tourists were rescued from Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, after the water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar. A parked vehicle was also damaged after boulders fell on it.“All the stranded persons were rescued by around 1: 30am... All of them are safe." said police superintendent Manav Verma

Hindustan Times quoted officials saying that the traffic along National Highway 505, which connects Sissu to Nako, was hampered by flash flooding, which forced authorities to initiate a coordinated three-hour rescue operation. They said that the operation involved the state police, district administration, and the Border Road Organization (BRO).

According to officials, BRO dispatched three trucks for the rescue despite reports of flash floods from four locations in the Lahulal and Spiti area, which closed nine highways.