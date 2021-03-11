'High time': Subramanian Swamy asks PM Modi to declare China as 'unprovoked aggressor' on Indian soil

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been a vocal critic of how the Indian administration has handled the ongoing rift with China. Even as the two countries engage in disengagement efforts and many cheer the ongoing de-escalation process, the Rajya Sabha MP has repeatedly struck a discordant note.
Now, Swamy contends that it is "high time" that the Prime Minister declare China an unprovoked aggressor.
"It is high time that PM Modi openly and clearly declare now, China as an unprovoked aggressor on Indian soil," he tweeted on Thursday.
"Chinese troops have not withdrawn from anywhere in PLA occupied Ladakh territory," Swamy contended a few days ago, citing reports by Army chief General MM Naravane.
For the uninitated, Naravane had recently admitted that while the disengagement process was underway, there was "still a long way to go". More recently, the top American commander in the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral Philip S. Davidson said that China is yet to withdraw from several forward positions that it seized during clashes with India at the Ladakh border last year.
Against this backdrop, Swamy appears to have found India's allegiance to both the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and BRICS somewhat problematic. "Modi has reached his moment of truth. All the spin about India being a world leader has been punctured. Today Modi must choose between QUAD and BRICS. Or end up as a Bat in Panchatantra," he had tweeted ahead of the PM's Friday meeting with with the heads of the US, Japanese and Australian government.
