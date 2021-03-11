'High time': Subramanian Swamy asks PM Modi to declare China as 'unprovoked aggressor' on Indian soil

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been a vocal critic of how the Indian administration has handled the ongoing rift with China. Even as the two countries engage in disengagement efforts and many cheer the ongoing de-escalation process, the Rajya Sabha MP has repeatedly struck a discordant note.

Now, Swamy contends that it is "high time" that the Prime Minister declare China an unprovoked aggressor.

"It is high time that PM Modi openly and clearly declare now, China as an unprovoked aggressor on Indian soil," he tweeted on Thursday.