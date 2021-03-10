'End up as a bat in Panchatantra...': Subramanian Swamy says PM Modi must 'choose' ahead of Quad meeting

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal grouping comprising of India, Japan, the US and Australia. Representatives of the four countries have been meeting for over a decade now to discuss various issues and forge a way ahead. The Quad's efforts have been interpreted by some as a way of 'containing' China's growing influence, and former President Donald Trump had been keen on formalising the grouping to counter China's expansion and aggression in the region.

Now, as the leaders of the four countries prepare to meet virtually on Friday, India finds itself in a somewhat delicate situation. You see, the country is slated to host the 2021 BRICS Summit in the months to come. This is a rather different grouping, with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as members. And while details and dates have not been released yet, speculative reports indicate that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit India for the summit.

"Modi has reached his moment of truth. All the spin about India being a world leader has been punctured. Today Modi must choose between QUAD and BRICS. Or end up as a Bat in Panchatantra," tweeted BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP who often raises eyebrows for his stance against the party line on various issues, also tweeted a fresh reminder about the ongoing Indo-China border rift in Ladakh.