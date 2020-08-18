High Court rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen Sterlite TN plant

Two years after the Tamil Nadu Government sealed Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, days after 13 persons, protesting against the “polluting industry” were killed in police firing, the Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected the company’s plea to reopen the premises.

“While on this issue, we need to emphasise that the citizen has a fundamental right to have clean and healthy environment and the doctrine of waiver can have no application in this regard,” a bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan held.

The bench dismissed all 10 writ petitions filed by Vedanta challenging multiple orders passed by the State Government and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) refusing consent to operate, stop production, disconnect electricity and de-seal the premises.

In an 815-page judgment, the court noted that opposition to the plant has been there ever since it was allowed to establish a copper smelter unit in 1996, i.e. much before it had started commercial production.