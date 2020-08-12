Why is #ArrestSVSekar trending on Twitter? All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu BJP leader

It has been reported that the Chennai police have registered a case against him on this basis. A case under Section 15.

Sekhar isn’t new to controvery. In April this year, he shared a post on Facebook, claiming that women journalists sleep around to get jobs – a claim that landed him in trouble with several organisations, which finally resulted in him apologising .

Sekhar’s comment came after Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit's apology to a woman journalist for patting her cheek without consent.

Without naming the woman journalist in the incident, the post read: "I feel pity while looking at that woman journalist. She claims she was disturbed because the governor touched her. But when you read her tweets, it is understood that her intention was to target the Governor and Modi. It is actually the governor who has to wash his hands with Phenoyl after touching her. These (TN media persons) are cheap and disgusting creatures. Most people who work in the media in TN are usually Illiterate, cheap and don't have any general knowledge. This woman is not any different. Recently this disgusting fact has come out through complaints that women cannot become reporters or anchors unless they sleep with top bosses. And with these faces, they come out to ask questions to the governor," he wrote.