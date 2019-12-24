Hemant Soren-led alliance gives jolt to BJP, on track to form govt

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren (44), who is all set to become the new chief minister of Jharkhand for the second time in five years, on Monday evening assured that "he will take care of every one". With a clear majority for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, Soren hinted that Jharkhand may not implement the controversial NRC.

Hemant Soren, who had lost the Lok Sabha elections, was elected from both Barhait and Dumka constituencies. Hemant Soren, who had lost last Lok Sabha elections, won both Barhait and Dumka assembly seats.

Hemant said the defeat of the BJP in Jharkhand was a milestone in state politics. It is a turning point for national politics too.

Electorate of Jharkhand dismissed the national issues highlighted by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and working president of the BJP during their campaign and preferred to rely on the parties highlighting issues and problems close to their homes – jal, jungle and jamin, employment and irrigation facilities.

They literally ignored the CAA, NRC, Balakote, Pulwama, abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and triple talaq.

The ruling party suffered heavy losses in the tribal dominated constituencies, Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. In Palamu, the party won all the four seats, but performed badly in Pakur, Dumka and Chaibas.

All of the candidates of JDU and LJP, who are partners in NDA in Bihar and at the national level, lost to BJP. Two regional parties – AJSU and JVM – were also marginalised with three seats each in the 81 members House.

Meanwhile, BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Hemant Soren good luck and assured all assistance from the Centre for development of Jharkhand.