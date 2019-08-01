Hefty fines to make Indian roads safer

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic. The Bill was earlier passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

What will act as a major deterrent for motorists are the steep penalties that are envisaged for several traffic offences: For example, the maximum penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

At the other end of the spectrum, if a vehicle manufacturer fails to comply with the specified standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to Rs 100 crore, or imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Likewise, if a contractor fails to adhere to road design standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to one lakh rupees. The central government may increase fines mentioned under the Act every year by up to 10%.A welcome feature of the legislation is the proposal for cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour.

The Bill defines the golden hour as the time period of up to one hour following a traumatic injury, during which the likelihood of preventing death through prompt medical care is the highest.