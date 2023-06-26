Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of India; Orange Alert In Delhi, Flash Foods In Himachal Pradesh | PTI/Representative Image

Heavy rains accompanied by the arrival of the monsoon have affected various parts of India, including states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and the national capital. The downpours have caused disruptions in vehicular movement and led to waterlogging in several areas.

Monsoon Arrival In Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the monsoon has arrived in several states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Haryana. This announcement was made by an IMD official.

Alerts and Impact in Different Regions

Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rains that triggered landslides in certain areas. The Met office issued an 'orange alert' for multiple districts, including Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places.

Haryana and Punjab:

Rains were experienced in many parts of Haryana and Punjab. The Met department forecasts the further advancement of the monsoon in these states. Notably, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, and Mohali received rains until Sunday morning. A woman in Panchkula was rescued after her car was swept away in a river.

Himachal Pradesh:

Himachal Pradesh faced roadblocks, damaged vehicles, landslides, and a possibility of flash floods in Kangra, Mandi, and Solan districts. The Met Office issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated places on June 25 and 26. Additionally, a 'yellow alert' indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28 has been issued. A rain alert has been issued for the hill state for the next five days.

Mumbai:

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rains resulting in waterlogging and disruptions in vehicular movement. Areas like Malad and Andheri witnessed significant waterlogging, causing traffic congestion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed BMC officials to take measures to prevent waterlogging during rains.

Delhi:

The monsoon arrived in the national capital two days earlier than expected. This coincided with the monsoon's onset in Mumbai, a rare occurrence since June 21, 1961, according to IMD. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi on Monday (June 26), followed by a 'yellow alert' for Wednesday (June 27) and Thursday (June 28).

Assam:

The flood situation in Assam improved slightly, with the number of affected districts reduced to 14. No rivers were in spate, and the number of affected people decreased to around 2.70 lakh. However, three embankments were breached in Darrang district, and seven were affected in Nalbari, resulting in damage to houses.

Jammu & Kashmir:

Favourable conditions for the monsoon's advance into parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been observed. Flash floods occurred in the Harni Nallah area due to heavy rainfall in Mendhar, Poonch district.

Madhya Pradesh:

An 'orange alert' has been issued for east Madhya Pradesh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places. The monsoon reached the state's eastern part, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Saturday evening. The fast-moving rain-bearing system covered the entire MP, including its western part, home to state capital Bhopal by Sunday afternoon,” IMD Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

According to IMD, monsoon is likely to cover entire Madhya Pradesh by June 29.