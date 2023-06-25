Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts Of Delhi-NCR | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted further rainfall for New Delhi and the adjoining NCR areas. In the early hours of Sunday, various areas of the national capital Delhi and its surrounding territories were hit by heavy rain and lightning. The showers gave some relief from the oppressive heat by bringing down the soaring temperature.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm in parts of the national capital.



Visuals from Rafi Marg pic.twitter.com/T5MyVeBj0Z — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted further rainfall for the NCR's surrounding areas and the nation's capital. It stated that throughout the course of the next five days, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital."

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi.



(Visuals from Moti Bagh area) pic.twitter.com/Sdu1iS8FT7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

After a significant downpour hit Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday, many areas of the city were left with waterlogged roads. People were spotted wandering in the submerged road in the city's Narsinghpur Chowk, according to images posted by news agency ANI.

Additionally, due to the likelihood of light to moderate rain in Delhi from June 25 to 27, the IMD has issued a yellow advisory. On Thursday, there were light rains in several areas of the capital city; by Saturday, the amount of rain had increased. On the other hand, the city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal normal.

#WATCH | Haryana: Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city



(Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/XjaqnGwKPj — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Monsoon to advance quickly

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach in Delhi within the next 48 hours, according to the weather bureau. The rain-bearing system often makes it to the capital by June 27. According to IMD data, the monsoon hit the nation's capital on June 30 of last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019 and June 28 in 2018.

After a sluggish start, the monsoon has advanced quickly, covering additional portions of the Central Arabian Sea, additional portions of Maharashtra, the remaining portions of Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, additional portions of East Madhya Pradesh, additional portions of Uttar Pradesh, the majority of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, additional portions of Haryana, and additional portions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.