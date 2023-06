Maharashtra: Monsoon Advances Till Alibaug, Set to Hit Mumbai in 48 Hours | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The monsoon has advanced up till Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai said on Saturday. Alerts have been issued for several districts of the state. Incidentally, Mumbai, where the normal date for onset of monsoon is June 11, and areas around it received light rain during the day. Visuals of the same had surfaced on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also 7 Graceful Sarees That Are Easy To Carry During Monsoon

Conditions favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the IMD said.

The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una and Dras, it said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said.

(with PTI inputs)