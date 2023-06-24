7 Graceful Sarees That Are Easy To Carry During Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
One of the most prevalent misconceptions regarding fashion during the monsoon season is the belief that sarees must be stored away deep in the closet and not worn until sunnier days but there are sarees providing comfort throughout the year, regardless of the season
All pics credit: ForSarees
Cotton Handwoven Saree with Dobby work on border and Ikkat pallu: They are perfect for office wear or a casual get together
Bagh Prints: Bagh is a village in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. From here comes one of the oldest forms of wood-block printing technique–the Bagh print. Wear it to work, meetings or a lazy lunch. A very light weight cotton saree for your wardrobe
Pochampally Ikkat Saree: Artisans from the Yadadri district in Telangana weave these sarees
Handcrafted Chikankari Embroidered Saree In Fine Kota Cotton: The designs and patterns are made using the traditional technique of Chikankari with white thread, a beautiful karigari by artisans from Lucknow
Cotton Saree with Rabindra Sangeet- 'Ekla Cholo Re' block printed on the border and Pallu: using Dabu technique in natural dyes
Handcrafted Kantha Saree on a canvas of Mul Cotton hand embroidered by women artisans in various villages near Shantiniketan in West Bengal
Cotton Handwoven Saree from Assam: These are traditional Assamese weaving done in Kamrup near Guwahati. This saree is all about comfort, grace and beauty. This weave is a pride of Assam that your wardrobe deserves
