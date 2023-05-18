From Sara Ali Khan at Cannes Film Festival to 5 Bollywood divas who aced the 'Deconstructed saree look'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's outfit choices at the Cannes Film Festival has left her fans impressed expecially the 'Deconstructed saree look'; many other Bolywood divas too have aced this and 'fusion saree look' in the past. Take a look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is always in for unconventional and bold fashion choices looks extremely beautiful in this deconstructed saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has aced fusion saree looks multiple times

Shraddha Kapoor's dhoti style saree is an easy to carry outfit for festive occasions or wedding

Mira Rajput Kapoor's looks glamorous in her bold deconstructed saree outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a queen in this fusion saree outfit

Thanks For Reading!

7 times newly engaged Parineeti Chopra gave adventure goals
Find out More