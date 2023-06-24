Mumbai: Rains Lash Parts Of City As Monsoon Approaches; Visuals Surface | Twitter

After bearing scorching heat and humid climate for long, Mumbaikars were in for a surprise when their weekend began with light showers. On Saturday, parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received rainfall which brought much needed respite and also marked the onset of monsoon in the city.

The India Meterological Department had predicted that the monsoon is expected to begin this weekend after it was delayed because of Cyclone Biparjoy. Before the cyclonic storm hit the city's coasts, monsoon was expected to arrive in the city around June 15.

Now that the monsoon is finally here, people are rejoicing and have taken to Twitter to share the visuals from their localities and it is magnificent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yellow Alert for Mumbai

IMD on Friday issued a yellow alert for the city for June 26-27 predicting that there will be heavy rain in isolated places in the city that is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. Meanwhile, on June 24 and June 25, the sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a possibility of light rain in Mumbai, which will provide some respite from the rising temperatures, according to IMD.

“The city is expected to experience rain from June 24 and the intensity of the rain would increase by June 25. We can expect heavy rain of as much as 100 mm on June 27-28. There is a possibility of localised flooding in vulnerable locations,” according to weather expert Rajesh Kapadia had previously told FPJ.