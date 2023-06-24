 Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27

Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27

Officials at IMD Mumbai and climate experts have expressed optimism as the conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over the weekend.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27 | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for June 26-27, indicating that there will be heavy rain in isolated places in the city that is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. Meanwhile, on June 24 and June 25, the sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a possibility of light rain in Mumbai, which will provide some respite from the rising temperatures, according to IMD.

Experts express optimism

Officials at IMD Mumbai and climate experts have expressed optimism as the conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over the weekend. “We are expecting the monsoon to arrive this weekend, between June 24 and 25. There is a possibility of good rain in the upcoming week,” said Sushma Nair an IMD official.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Cheated of ₹1.75 Lakh Gold Jewellery by Fake Cop
article-image

“The city is expected to experience rain from June 24 and the intensity of the rain would increase by June 25. We can expect heavy rain of as much as 100 mm on June 27-28. There is a possibility of localised flooding in vulnerable locations,” according to weather expert Rajesh Kapadia.

City received 0.59mm of rain

On June 23, the city received 0.59 mm of rain, while the eastern suburban area received 2.05 mm of rain and the western suburb received 0.36 of rain.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport Traffic And Local Train...

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport Traffic And Local Train...

CBI To Bombay High Court: Not Enough To Arrest Sameer Wankhede

CBI To Bombay High Court: Not Enough To Arrest Sameer Wankhede

Buzz By The Bay: Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Diet Specialist & Celebrity Nutritionist, Says, 'Keto Is Not...

Buzz By The Bay: Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Diet Specialist & Celebrity Nutritionist, Says, 'Keto Is Not...

Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard Vistara Flight Mentions 'Hijack' Word On Phone, Arrested After...

Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard Vistara Flight Mentions 'Hijack' Word On Phone, Arrested After...

Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27

Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27