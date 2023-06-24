Mumbai News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City, Predicts Light Rain For June 26, 27 | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for June 26-27, indicating that there will be heavy rain in isolated places in the city that is waiting for the monsoon to arrive. Meanwhile, on June 24 and June 25, the sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a possibility of light rain in Mumbai, which will provide some respite from the rising temperatures, according to IMD.

Experts express optimism

Officials at IMD Mumbai and climate experts have expressed optimism as the conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over the weekend. “We are expecting the monsoon to arrive this weekend, between June 24 and 25. There is a possibility of good rain in the upcoming week,” said Sushma Nair an IMD official.

“The city is expected to experience rain from June 24 and the intensity of the rain would increase by June 25. We can expect heavy rain of as much as 100 mm on June 27-28. There is a possibility of localised flooding in vulnerable locations,” according to weather expert Rajesh Kapadia.

City received 0.59mm of rain

On June 23, the city received 0.59 mm of rain, while the eastern suburban area received 2.05 mm of rain and the western suburb received 0.36 of rain.