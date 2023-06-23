Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Cheated of ₹1.75 Lakh Gold Jewellery by Fake Cop | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 70-year-old woman while on her way home from a temple was tricked by a fake cop who decamped with her gold ornaments worth Rs1.75 lakh. On Thursday morning, Anjana Shamji Savla was walking in Vakola when the accused showed up and introduced himself as a police officer.

He told the elderly woman that the area is full of thieves and chain snatchers hence her valuables will be safe if she gave them in the possession of the 'cop'. At first, Savla desisted as she has been taking the same road for years now, but then suddenly another man came across. The 'cop' asked him as well to hand over his valuables and the former readily agreed. “The second man took out his gold chain and handed it over to the 'cop'. I thought it would be a genuine thing hence I handed over my jewellery as well,” the elderly said, adding that he wrapped the gold inside an envelope and kept it inside the bag. He said he will give it back once this road is crossed, she said in her police statement. The 'cop' later sat on a motorcycle and sped away, making Savla realise the fraud.

Senior Inspector Prakash Khandekar said they are hunting for the duo. Police sources revealed that cheating with similar modus operandi has occurred in the area previously as well.