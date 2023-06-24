Delhi Clocks Maximum Temperature of 37.2 Deg C, Rain Likely on Sunday | PTI/Representative Image

New Delhi: There has been no respite from heat in the national capital as it recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday.

The minimum temperature settled at 30.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said. The weather office has predicted the monsoon to arrive in the national capital by June 26 (Monday).

As per IMD data, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 in 2022, July 13 in the year before that, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019, and June 28 in 2018.

Humidity between 69 and 65%

The relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 65 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 164 at 6 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

(with agency inputs)

