Heavy Rain Alerts Issued For 10 Gujarat Districts, IMD Warns Of Intense Showers

Surat: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange signal for severe to very heavy rainfall across ten districts in Gujarat, including Saurashtra, North, and Central regions, on Friday. In addition, 13 other districts have received yellow alerts, indicating impending rain and potential flooding.

As monsoon showers intensify across Gujarat, the Meteorological Department has issued a heightened alert for many districts, predicting heavy rain on Friday. Surat, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Porbandar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Bharuch are among the ten districts on orange alert, with heavy rains beginning early this morning.

Yesterday, the state had widespread rainfall, with 114 talukas registering precipitation between 24 hours and 6 a.m. today. Poshina in Sabarkantha district received 2 inches of rain during this time, demonstrating the severity and geographic reach of the weather system.

Umargam taluka in Valsad district received the most rainfall, 41 mm, resulting in floods in low-lying regions such as Valsad and Umbergaon. Overflowing rains near Sanjan Bridge in Umargam delayed traffic and inconvenienced commuters. Meanwhile, Vapi taluka received 30 mm of rain, which delighted the children and youngsters who were enjoying the monsoon showers.

According to the IMD forecast, numerous districts in Saurashtra, including Vadodara, Chota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, and Surat, would have mild to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The forecast also includes regions of North Gujarat, such as Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, where intermittent rains are expected throughout the day.

Authorities have warned residents in the impacted areas to remain attentive and take necessary precautions to avoid flooding and waterlogging. With the monsoon season in full swing, the Meteorological Department's ongoing monitoring and timely updates are critical for guaranteeing public safety and reducing inconveniences caused by adverse weather.