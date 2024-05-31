Heatwave Havoc: At Least 54 Killed Due To Extreme Hot Condition In Several Parts Of India; IMD Predicts Duststorm In Northern States | Kamal Singh

New Delhi: At least 54 people have died as severe heatwave conditions persist across central, eastern, and northern India, according to a report in India Today. Several regions, including Delhi, have recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, said the report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a duststorm for Uttar Pradesh between May 31 and June 1, and in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 31. Additionally, very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over the plains of Northwest India between May 31 and June 2.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 5.2 degrees above normal. This follows a 79-year high of 46.8 degrees Celsius recorded in the national capital the previous day, according to IMD data.

Deaths Due To Heatstroke In Several States

In Bihar, 32 people have died from heatstroke: 17 in Aurangabad, six in Arrah, three each in Gaya and Rohtas, two in Buxar, and one in Patna. Odisha has reported 10 deaths in Rourkela. Jharkhand's Palamu and Rajasthan each reported five deaths, while Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur reported one fatality.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga died of heatstroke in Delhi, succumbing to multiple organ failure after his body temperature reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures ranged from 45 to 48 degrees Celsius across many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, according to the IMD.

Temperatures between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius were recorded in parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and isolated pockets in Gujarat, Telangana and Rayalaseema. These temperatures were 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Northwest India and isolated parts of Central and East India.

Severe Heatwave Conditions Predicted By IMD

The IMD predicts heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1. Heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand on May 31.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on May 31 and June 1, and Gangetic West Bengal on May 31. Warm nights are forecasted in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1, and in Uttar Pradesh on May 31.

Read Also Mumbai: MSRDC Sets Up Control Room To Tackle Emergencies During Monsoon

Monsoon Set To Advance In Southern & North-Eastern Regions

The IMD has also indicated that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into additional parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next two to three days.

A western disturbance, seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu, is expected to bring isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 31 to June 2.

On Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon arrived in Kerala, a day before its scheduled onset, and advanced into most parts of Northeast India. The IMD had previously predicted the monsoon's onset over Kerala by May 31.