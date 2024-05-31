India Weather Today: Southwest Monsoon Set To Bring Relief Amid Severe Heatwave Conditions, IMD Forecasts

Despite the sweltering conditions, there's some relief on the horizon as the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast on Friday.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday soared to 45°C to 48°C in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and east Madhya Pradesh also witnessed intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C in many parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD stated. These temperatures were 3°C and 6°C above normal in many areas of northwest and central India.

Conditions favourable for monsoon to move further

However, the weather forecast agency has said that the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to push into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, and Kerala, along with parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, the southwest and central Bay of Bengal, and other regions over the next two to three days.

Rains likely in most regions

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is influencing weather patterns, bringing strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states. This is expected to result in widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in these regions over the next five days.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh will likely witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next five days. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada can expect similar conditions from June 1 to 3.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is predicted Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka for the next week. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will see scattered showers, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Kerala and Mahe over the next seven days.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from May 31 to June 2. Plains of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, will experience dust storms and strong surface winds during this period.

Heatwave conditions

Meanwhile, as the country battles the heat, authorities are issuing warnings for severe heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1. Heatwave conditions are also expected in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand on May 31st. Coastal regions like Konkan, Goa, and Gangetic West Bengal can expect hot and humid weather, with warm nights likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1.