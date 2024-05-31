MP Weather Update: No Relief From Intense Heat, Monsoon Likely To Hit State By June 15-20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a nominal reduction in day temperature, there is no relief from intense heat in the state capital and other parts on Thursday. People continued to take all precaution and protection from intense heat while venturing out on the roads. Most of the roads continued to wear deserted look in the afternoon.

Sidhi recorded 48.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for intense heatwave in Rajgarh, Guna, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Chhatarpur, Panna, Niwari, Maihar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Mauganj districts.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 29.2. Indore recorded a day temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 26.1.

With the onset of monsoon in Kerala, it is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh by June 15-20, according to the meteorological department officials.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has reached the Kerala coast and progressed into parts of northeast India starting Thursday. This year, the monsoon arrived two days earlier than its typical onset date of June 1. Kerala has already seen widespread pre-monsoon rainfall.

Moderate dust and thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur over north Chhindwara and south Seoni, while slight dust storm and light thunderstorm with lightning is likely over north Sagar, south Betul, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Maihar, Anuppur (Amarkantak) and Dindori in the next 24 hours.

Places Day temp (Degrees Celsius)

Sidhi 48.2

Khajuraho 47.0

Niwari 46.6

Chhatarpur 46.5

Singrauli 46.3

Shivpuri 46.0

Datia 45.8

Satna 45.7

Shahdol 45.2

Gwalior 45.1

Damoh 45.0

Guna 44.5

Tikamgarh 44.5

Rewa 44.5

Umaria 44.4

Mandla 44.2

Sagar 44.0