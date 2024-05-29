 VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To Hospital

VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To Hospital

In Bihar, several students of Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul in the Ariyari police station area of Sheikhpura district were severely affected by the extreme heat. The temperature in the state has soared to approximately 43 degrees Celsius today.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature, Rushed To Hospital | ANI, IANS

In a video that has surfaced on social media, it has been reported that 16 students fell unconscious due to the rising temperatures in Bihar.

The video, posted by the news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), shows several students of Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul under the Ariyari police station area of Sheikhpura district affected by the extreme heat.

In the video, some students can be seen on the ground, partially unconscious, and breathing heavily. Other students are rushing towards them with water, trying to provide relief to their peers. Teachers are also seen trying to help the students.

The students have been taken to a nearby private hospital. The temperature in Bihar has soared to approximately 43 degrees Celsius today.

More details on the incident are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

German TikToker Travels On Mumbai Local Train, Creates Dance Reel On Trending 'Pushpa Pushpa' Song...

German TikToker Travels On Mumbai Local Train, Creates Dance Reel On Trending 'Pushpa Pushpa' Song...

VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To...

VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To...

Influencer 'Explorer Raja' Visits Shin-chan's Hometown In Japan; Video Reminds Netizens Of Their...

Influencer 'Explorer Raja' Visits Shin-chan's Hometown In Japan; Video Reminds Netizens Of Their...

Viral Video: 'Drunk' Tourist Hits Cars In North Goa's Siolim, Plays Music And Dances After Being...

Viral Video: 'Drunk' Tourist Hits Cars In North Goa's Siolim, Plays Music And Dances After Being...

Tamil Nadu: This 69-Year-Old Woman Is The Only Earning Member Of Family, Works As House Help To Run...

Tamil Nadu: This 69-Year-Old Woman Is The Only Earning Member Of Family, Works As House Help To Run...