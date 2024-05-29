VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature In Sheikhpura, Rushed To Hospital

VIDEO: Bihar Students Fall Unconscious Due To Extreme High Temperature, Rushed To Hospital | ANI, IANS

In a video that has surfaced on social media, it has been reported that 16 students fell unconscious due to the rising temperatures in Bihar.

The video, posted by the news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), shows several students of Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul under the Ariyari police station area of Sheikhpura district affected by the extreme heat.

Bihar: 16 students fell unconscious due to extreme heat in Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul under Ariyari police station area of ​​Sheikhpura district. All of them have been taken to a private hospital. pic.twitter.com/LbS1zMcv9W — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2024

In the video, some students can be seen on the ground, partially unconscious, and breathing heavily. Other students are rushing towards them with water, trying to provide relief to their peers. Teachers are also seen trying to help the students.

#WATCH | Bihar: Several students fainted due to heatwave conditions at a school in Sheikhpura. The students were later admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/Mv9Eg3taCJ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

The students have been taken to a nearby private hospital. The temperature in Bihar has soared to approximately 43 degrees Celsius today.

More details on the incident are awaited.