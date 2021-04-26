'Heartbroken': Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai pledge to support COVID-ravaged India

The donation includes two grants from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, totalling Rs 20 crore.

"The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in India," Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and VP - India, said in a statement.

It also includes donations from Google's ‘employee giving campaign’ - so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed Rs 3.7 crore for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities.

The second-wave of Covid-19 infections has shaken the entire country with hospitals all over the country are running out of bed and seeing shortage of crucial life-saving drugs and oxygen.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163, while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the Ministry said. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.