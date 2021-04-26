India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise: Fresh record set with 3,52,991 new cases, 2,812 deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to show an alarming trend with new single-day records being set and broken on a daily basis. For the fourth day running the country has recorded more than three lakh cases (a global record) even as the death toll inches increasingly closer to the three thousand mark. On Monday the country crossed the 3.5 lakh mark, reporting a whopping 3,52,991 new cases in 24 hours. At the same time, Union Health Ministry data indicates 2,812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours.

With this, India's total active case load has now risen to a little more than 28 lakh. As of Monday morning, Maharashtra continues to lead the tally with over seven lakh active cases, Thus far Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have crossed the one lakh mark when it comes to total active cases. Of these, UP ranks immediately behind Maharashtra with 2,97,616 active cases.