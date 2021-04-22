Heartbreaking: Non-Covid-19 kidney patient denied admission to hospitals, dies on mother's feet

Lucknow: Amid second surge of coronavirus, patients with other serious ailments are dying in different parts of state due to denial of medicare in government and private hospitals.

A picture and a video of a woman carrying the body of his young son on the floor of the e-rickshaw in Varanasi went viral on social media. The woman is seen frantically searching for her mobile in the bag while the body of her son was lying on her legs. A hand of her deceased son is hanging on the road.

The picture depicts volumes about the pathetic fate of non-covid patients. A resident of Settalganj in Jaunpur district, Chandrakala’s son vineet was working in Mumbai. He was suffering from a kidney problem and returned home during the outbreak of pandemic last year in March.

Chandrakala has four sons. Two of them are still working in Mumbai while his other son Sandeep died two years ago after a brief illness. On Sunday, Vineet’s condition suddenly deteriorated and she brought him to Varanasi.