Heart-Wrenching VIDEO: Tribal Family Sell Daughter Due To Poverty; Elder Sister Pleads, Falls To Parents' Feet To Save Her Sibling In Nalgonda

Tribal Family Sell Daughter Due To Poverty; Elder Sister Pleads, Falls To Parents' Feet To Save Her Sibling In Nalgonda | File Pic (Representative image)

Nalgonda, October 27: A shocking case of child trafficking has come to light from Telangana's Nalgonda district. A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media in which a girl is seen pleading to her parents and begging in front of them not to sell her younger sister. The emotional scene was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The video is shared on social media by X account "@TeluguScribe". The post mentions that a tribal couple from Ellapuram Tanda in Thirumalagiri Sagar mandal reportedly sold their two young daughters due to severe financial problems. The couple who has been identified as Korra Parvathi and Babu have four daughters and were struggling to make ends meet.

According to the viral social media post, the parents sold their two daughters, aged 3 and 4 years, to a family from Guntur district allegedly for ₹3 lakh through local agents. In a heart-wrenching moment, one of the elder sisters reportedly fell at her mother’s feet, crying and pleading not to sell her younger sibling. The emotional scene moved everyone in the family to tears.

As per reports, middlemen are targeting poor and tribal families in remote villages of Nalgonda district and exploiting their poverty by buying infants and young children. There have been other instances where the families have sold their infants for money.

The incident is outrageous and the authorities should take strict and swift action against the agents involved in this illegal child trafficking network.