Heart-Warming VIDEO: Bansuri Swaraj Takes Oath In Sanskrit; Netizens Share Old Clip Of Her Mother Sushma Swaraj

In a heartwarming incident which many netizens commented on and shared widely, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, kept alive the tradition and took oath as MP in the 18th Lok Sabha in Sanskrit. Bansuri Swaraj taking the oath in Sanskrit reminded netizens of her late mother, who was a brilliant orator herself, taking the oath in Sanskrit.

Netizens not only shared the emotional video but also showered comments. First, have a look at the video showing Bansuri Swaraj taking oath in Sanskrit.

"Like Mother, Like Daughter," read the caption of a video shared by a Twitter handle and combined the videos showing both Sushma Swaraj and Bansuri Swaraj taking the oath in the Lok Sabha as MP in Sanskrit.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, was given the BJP ticket from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and defeated AAP's Somnath Bharti to win from the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 78,370 votes.

First day of 18th Lok Sabha session

The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday amid a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to protect democracy.

As the opening session saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including the prime minister, taking oath, the opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution. The remaining new MPs will take oath on Tuesday, while the election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.