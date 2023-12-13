 Health Ministry Formulated Draft Menstrual Hygiene Policy, Says WCD Minister Smriti Irani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHealth Ministry Formulated Draft Menstrual Hygiene Policy, Says WCD Minister Smriti Irani

Health Ministry Formulated Draft Menstrual Hygiene Policy, Says WCD Minister Smriti Irani

One of the major objectives of the scheme is to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene, Irani said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Smriti Irani | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Centre already implements a scheme for the promotion of menstrual hygiene among girls in the 10-19 age group, she told the House.

The scheme is supported by the National Health Mission through the State Programme Implementation Plan route, based on the proposals received from the states or Union Territories. One of the major objectives of the scheme is to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene, Irani said.

The health ministry has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders, she added.

She also highlighted the other initiatives taken by the various ministries for the promotion of menstrual hygiene.

Under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao component of Mission Shakti -- an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women implemented by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development -- raising awareness about menstrual hygiene is one of the key areas, she added.

Read Also
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Must-Read Books on Menstruation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Neelam Verma? Highly Educated Yet Unemployed Haryana Woman Accused In Parliament Security...

Who Is Neelam Verma? Highly Educated Yet Unemployed Haryana Woman Accused In Parliament Security...

Union minister Piyush Goyal Among 4 Recipients Of 26th SIES’s Sri Chandrendra Saraswati National...

Union minister Piyush Goyal Among 4 Recipients Of 26th SIES’s Sri Chandrendra Saraswati National...

UP: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration To Be Done By Descendant Of Varanasi Priest Who Performed...

UP: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration To Be Done By Descendant Of Varanasi Priest Who Performed...

MHA Orders Probe Into Lok Sabha Security Breach

MHA Orders Probe Into Lok Sabha Security Breach

Chhattisgarh: Controversial Ex-MLA Brihaspati Singh Stands Firm On Accusations; Replies To Congress...

Chhattisgarh: Controversial Ex-MLA Brihaspati Singh Stands Firm On Accusations; Replies To Congress...