'He went to Puducherry...': As Congress govt loses floor test, BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi

The political crisis in the Union Territory of Puducherry reached a tipping point on Monday morning as Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and his Congress-led government lost the confidence vote in the Assembly.

The floor test had taken place as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan days after Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership. With the UT heading for Assembly polls later this year, it has in recent days become the focus of many political leaders. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also visited the region.

Now, while Narayanasamy appears to be holding the Central government and former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi responsible, others online are laying the blame squarely with Rahul Gandhi. Narayanasamy contends that Bedi and the Centre had "colluded with the Opposition and that the BJP-led government had "betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds".

And as the Congress alleges foul play, BJP leaders have lost no time in taking potshots at Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi went to Puducherry and true to his midas touch, Congress loses its government in the UT!" jibed BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

"V Narayanasamy led Congress loses majority in floor test. Alliance leaders walked out may be because Rahul Gandhi termed fishermen as the 'farmers of the sea' while addressing a gathering in Puducherry and claimed that they didn't have representation," read a tweet from Bengaluru MP and BJP leader PC Mohan.