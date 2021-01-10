'Call back Kiran Bedi': Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy continues protest against Lieutenant Governor for third day

The agitation by the ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance here, demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for "impeding developmental plans and welfare measures of the elected government," entered the second day on Saturday.

Besides Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A V Subramanian, Ministers, Congress legislators, workers and delegates of different wings of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK participated in the agitation

However, leaders and workers of the DMK, an ally of the Congress, were conspicuous by their absence on Saturday too.

VCK leader Tol Thirumavalavan and Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary Mutharasan were among those who addressed the participants and criticised the "undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor".