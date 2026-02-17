 'He Was Our World': Chhattisgarh Couple Die By Suicide After Losing Only Son In Accident; Video Message Surfaces
A couple in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district allegedly died by suicide a year after losing their only son in a road accident. Krishna Patel and Rama Bai were found hanging in their courtyard. A four-page note and a video message were recovered, in which they said their son was “their world” and requested transfer of compensation money.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
X

A couple in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district allegedly died by suicide under a neem tree in the courtyard of their home, a year after losing their only son in a road accident.

The two identified as Krishna Patel (48) and his wife Rama Bai (47) were found hanging on Monday morning in Dhardei village under the Shivrinarayan police station limits.

Neighbours Discover Tragedy

The locals who were the first witness to the tragedy quickly alerted police from Rahoud outpost who then quickly reached the spot . The bodies were brought down and sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Only Son Died In 2024 Road Accident

According to police, the couple had been struggling to cope with the death of their 21-year-old son, Aditya Patel, who died in a road accident in 2024 in the Masturi police station area.

Krishna, a mas and Rama Bai, a homemaker, reportedly found it difficult to recover from the loss. Villagers said the couple had grown increasingly withdrawn over the past year.

Four-Page Suicide Note Recovered

Outpost in-charge Satyam Chauhan confirmed that a four-page suicide note was recovered from the scene.

In the note, Krishna described his son as the “foundation of our lives” and wrote about the emotional devastation the family faced after the accident. He mentioned that Aditya had gone to assist a village priest with temple-related work on the day of the mishap and expressed deep regret over insisting that he go.

The couple reportedly stated in the note that no one should be held responsible for their decision.

Video Message And Financial Request

Before taking the extreme step, the couple also recorded a video message addressed to their lawyer. In it, they requested that the compensation amount received following their son’s accident be transferred to their elder brothers, Kulbhara Patel and Jalbhara Patel.

The video now viral on social media showed the couple appearing to be calm.

Investigation Underway

Officials said the couple allegedly used a saree tied to a neem tree in their courtyard to end their lives. A wall near the tree suggests they may have used it to climb before hanging themselves.

Police officials are verifying all aspects of the case as part of the ongoing investigation.

A collection of working suicide helplines in India. If you are feeling suicidal or have suicidal thoughts, help is at hand, please call any of the following numbers or visit the nearest hospital.

