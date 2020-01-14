'Satya Nadella should go to WhatsApp University': Twitterati mock Meenakshi Lekhi for saying Microsoft CEO needed to be 'educated'

On Monday, Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad".

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi mocked Nadella and said that he should be educated. Calling it a "perfect example" of "How literate need to be educated", Lekhi tweeted: "Precise reason for CAA to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. "How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?"