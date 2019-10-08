HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan, arrested in PMC Bank scam, named in another alleged cheating case

New Delhi: Housing Development Infrastructure (HDIL) owner Rakesh Wadhawan, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police in PMC Bank fraud case, is also connected to an alleged cheating case involving real estate giant Rudra Buildwell.

The case relates to a complaint by 50 flat buyers who alleged that they HAD booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.

Pursuant to the complaint, Wadhawan, the owner of HDIL was named in a charge sheet and summoned by the Delhi Police.

The charge sheet also named cricketer-cum-politician Gautam Gambhir, Mukesh Khurana, Babita Khurana and others. Following this, a supplementary charge sheet was also filed.

In the supplementary charge-sheet, it was alleged that there has been no significant infrastructural or other development on the plot of land and that the developer did not even get any approval from the competent authorities.

It is alleged that the land itself was not without encumbrances and that the complaints of those who suffered are no longer being entertained.

Earlier this month, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), too, filed a money laundering case in the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud matter.

The sleuths of the federal financial investigation agency are also carried out raids at six locations in Mumbai. Wadhawans and the Managing Director of the HDIL group have been named in the case filed by the ED.