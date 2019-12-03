HDFC users continue to face logging-in issues with bank's app and net banking services

After having a rough Monday, HDFC customers are still distressed as users continue to face difficulty in logging-in the bank’s app and online banking services.

HDFC customers had taken to social media yesterday complaining about not being able to transfer funds due to not being able to log-in. HDFC had said that a technical glitch had caused the inconvenience.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” said HDFC Bank in a tweet.

Users started voicing their concerns on social media around 1 p.m yesterday and the number of complaints increased around 5 to 6 p.m. Few users reported problem logging-in this morning as well.