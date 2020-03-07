'Have parted ways with BJP, not with Hindutva', says Uddhav Thackeray at Ayodhya

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asserted that he might have broken alliance with the long-time ally Bhartiya Janta Party and joined ranks with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, but his Hindutva ideology is still intact.

"I have parted ways with the BJP, not with Hindutva. The BJP doesn’t represent Hindutva. Hindutva is a different thing and I have not parted ways with it,” said the Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief who was in Ayodhya to commemorate 100 days in office.

He also announced Rs 1 crore help for the proposed Ram Temple.

Thackeray arrived in the temple town Saturday afternoon along with his wife and son Aaditya for the first time after becoming Chief Minister November last year, following a squabble over power-sharing with the BJP which led to their break-up.

Later, he formed the government forging a unique alliance with arch rivals Congress and NCP.

Thackeray, who was flanked with his son and environment minister Aditya Thackeray and party’s member of parliament, said about his visit to the city, “I am here to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Our 18 members of parliament are also here with me to pay homage to the deity.”

"The last time I came here in November 2018 when things about the Ram temple were in a flux. Then I came In November 2019, the (Supreme) Court gave a historic decision and I became the Chief Minister. I have come here for a third time. Whenever I come here it brings good news to me," Thackeray said speaking to media.

He promised to come to Ayodhya again and again.