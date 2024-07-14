'Have Achieved Everything Through Hard Work’: After Puja Khedkar, Controversy Drags Former IAS Officer Abhishek Singh As His Dance & Gym Videos Go Viral

X

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pune-based trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly misused the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota and disability benefits to secure her position, a similar issue has surfaced involving former IAS officer Abhishek Singh from the 2011 batch. Singh, who had secured his position under the disabled category, is now under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos surfaced on social media, raising questions about his eligibility under the locomotor disability (LD) category.

One X user claimed that Singh was dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government due to his social media activity.

"Your name is Abhishek Singh. You got recruited in UPSC by submitting a certificate of locomotor disability. You were an IAS officer of the UP cadre. You were given the responsibility of General Observer by the Election Commission but were removed for showing off by uploading your photos on Instagram. You were famous for uploading reels and photos while working. You acted in Delhi Crime 2. You were suspended for being absent from work for 82 days. You then tried to contest elections and, after resigning, started PR and election preparations, but political parties did not support you. Now you are giving lectures on how to become an IAS officer and speaking on reservation issues," wrote @khurpenchh on X.

आपका नाम अभिषेक सिंह है , आप UPSC में लोकोमोटिव डिसऑर्डर का सर्टिफिकेट लगाकर भर्ती हुए, आप UP कैडर के IAS अधिकारी थे , इलेक्शन कमीशन द्वारा आपको जनरल ऑब्जर्वर की जिम्मेदारी मिली लेकिन साहब आप फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम में डालकर शोबाज़ी के चक्कर में वहां से भगाए गए , नौकरी करते हुए पेल के… pic.twitter.com/t2IZtyz8Dx — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) July 12, 2024

Another user, @AdityaGoswami_, posted a video of Singh lifting weights in a gym and wrote, "2010 batch IAS Abhishek Singh misused PwD quota by claiming that he has a locomotor disability (disability of bones, joints, or muscles due to which movement of the limbs becomes difficult). But, it can be clearly seen that he’s not suffering from any such disability.”

2010 batch IAS Abhishek Singh misused PwD quota by claiming that he has Locomotor Disability (disability of bones, joints or muscles due to which movement of the limbs becomes difficult).



But, it can be clearly seen that he’s not suffering from any such disability. pic.twitter.com/6OfKorsXSs — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, @333maheshwariii shared a music video of Singh and questioned his disability status: "This is Abhishek Singh, who got an AIR 94 and claimed to have a locomotor disability. How does this guy look disabled? How is DoPT not verifying these claims? If this is true, it’s a huge downfall for UPSC!"

This is Abhishek Singh got an AIR 94 and claimed to have a Person with disability-3 (Locomotor disability.)



From which angle does this guy look disabled? How is DoPT not verifying these claims, allowing anyone to deceive with a fake certificate? If this is true, this is the… pic.twitter.com/cGb7LbT5dj — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) July 12, 2024

In response to the allegations, Singh posted a long message on social media:

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation.

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

"My father came from a poor background and became an IPS officer. I am the only one in my family to get selected for IAS. No domicile certificate is needed in UPSC, so stop the fake propaganda. I do what I feel is right and will continue to do so. Art and social service are my interests. I will continue working hard until I succeed.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there.

"I move on the strength of my talent, confidence, and courage, not in anyone's favour."

As this controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Singh will also come under scrutiny and become a debate topic in national media as in the case of Khedkar or receive a clean chit after a detailed examination by the authorities. Only time will tell.