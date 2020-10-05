Hathras: Yogi Govt sees deep conspiracy, adds sedition to other charges

It is vendetta time. The Yogi Adityanath has registered an 'open' FIR under 20 different sections of the IPC in Hathras against unnamed persons for conspiring to create caste tensions and destabilise the Yogi Adityanath government. Curiously, the police have also listed sedition as one of the charges.

The charges seem to reinforce the belief in some quarters that there is more to the case involving the fatal assault on the young Dalit woman. "There is a deep conspiracy in Hathras, we will investigate the truth," senior police officer Prashant Kumar said. "Some accused are circulating material that could trigger caste-based conflict and these are serious offences considering the current situation in the region," the officer said, adding the investigation is underway.

Sources said that those under the scanner include politicians, local people and even journalists whose telephonic conversations with the victim's family indicate that they were provoking them to give statements against the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement, has slammed the Opposition over their attack on his government over the Hathras case, saying they are "hatching newer conspiracies" to trigger riots and hamper development.

"Those who do not like development, they want to trigger communal and caste riots in the state and in the country," he said.

The media glare on the Hathras tragedy has unnerved the local administration, said sources. No wonder, after Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited the assault victim's family on Sunday, a case was registered against him and 400 others, accusing them of violating a ban on large gatherings in the area. But no action has been taken against some 500 men who gathered in support of the gang rape accused; some among them have brazenly warn Azad in videos that have gone viral.

‘‘Such solidarity meetings are held openly to support the Hathras suspects. The victim's family is at risk," said Azad on Monday, demanding special security for the woman's family. The family is rattled by threats and intimidation since the assault victim’s death last Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh police have disputed the victim’s statement that she was gang raped and have cited the report of a forensic lab in Agra as proof. But experts question the report, pointing out that it was based on samples taken 11 days after the crime.