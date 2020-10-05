Congress strategist feels heat

The CBI Monday speed-dialled an old case of disproportionate assets against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar and raided 14 of his properties in Bengaluru and other areas for over 13 hours. Properties belonging to his brother D.K. Suresh, Kumar, Bengaluru Rural MP, were also searched. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR against DKS.

The Congress was quick to pounce on the move and paint it in deep political colours accusing the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of political witch-hunt.

Speaking to the media late in the evening, a livid Shivakumar said, “I want to ask the CM one thing. You have given permission to the CBI to conduct a probe. So why was the FIR registered on September 30? Why could they not do it before? Why did they do it after I announced my plans to protest?”

Just days before the raid, DKS had announced a massive plan to spearhead a protest in Bengaluru in connection with the Hathras rape case. The KPCC chief is not just a money-bag, but a political strategist who can put the BSY government on the mat.

DKS said after the raid, all that the CBI found was just Rs 1.47 lakh at his residences and nothing more, he said. Reports that a huge amount of cash was found was just CBI imagination, he said.