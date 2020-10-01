Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested on their way to Hathras

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders arrested under Section 188 IPC.
Arresting you under Section 188 IPC: Police to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."
Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. "
No rape confirmed in forensice report, says UP Police
Postmortem report says victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified & legal action will be taken: ADG Prshant Kumar on Hathras case
Will not allow them to proceed forward, says Noida Police
We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward: Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh
Just a meeting with the grieving family scares the government: Rahul Gandhi
"We don't leave our loved ones alone in difficult times. Such is the 'Jungle Raj' in UP that just a meeting with the grieving family scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Mr Chief Minister!" Rahul Gandhi tweets.
At around 12.30 pm it was reported that Rahul and Priyanka have left for Hathras
