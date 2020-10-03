Hathras phone tapping: 10 Indian government agencies equipped to tap phone calls — is it legal or illegal?

After the 16-minute audio footage of a conversation between a journalist and Hathras rape victim's brother was leaked in social media, there are some set of questions around it and one such query is around the legality — when is it legal to tap a phone call and when it not legal to tap a call.

While the government agencies sneak into your phone call it is called lawful interception (is legal under law), if done otherwise (by anyone except the government agencies) it is tapping (which is safe to say it is illegal).

India is among the very few privileged-democratic countries that allow lawful interception.



Abiding by law

In India, the lawful interception of communication by authorised law enforcement agencies (LEAs) is carried out in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Rule 419A of Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as per a Lok Sabha question dated 2014.

This means the Indian government can eavesdrop in your conversation.

Indian law allows 10 government agencies to tap your phone call (read it as lawful interception):

Intelligence Bureau

Narcotics Control Bureau (the same agency actively probing into Sushant Singh Rajput's murder and its relation to drug cartel)

Directorate of Enforcement

Central Board of Direct Taxes

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Central Bureau of Investigation

National Investigation Agency

Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW)

Directorate of Signal Intelligence, Ministry of Defence- for Jammu & Kashmir, North East & Assam Service Areas only.

Director General of Police, of concerned state/Commissioner of Police, Delhi for Delhi Metro City Service Area only.