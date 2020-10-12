Hathras Horror: Transfer case outside Uttar Pradesh, demands victim's family

The family members of the 19-year-old Dalit girl, who died after allegedly being gang-raped by four Thakur men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district last month, appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, the family has demanded to transfer the case outside Uttar Pradesh. The family has also asked to keep the CBI reports confidential and has also demanded that the family be provided security until the case completely concludes.
Speaking to the media, the lawyer of the victim's family Seema Kushwaha said, "The victim's family has demanded that reports of CBI be kept cofidential. We had also prayed that the case be transferred out of UP. The third demand is that the family be provided security until the case completely concludes."
Earlier in the day, the family comprising the victim's father, mother and three brothers was brought amid tight security from Hathras.
The court had on October 1 asked the woman's parents to apprise it of their version of the incident and had also ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it. The high court had directed the district judge to ensure that the victim's family members appear before it on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing in Hathras case, said Addl Advocate General V K Shahi.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)