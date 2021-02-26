'Has this been done on suggestion of PM Modi and Amit Shah?': Mamata Banerjee fumes as Bengal polls spread over eight phases

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leaders in West Bengal have cried foul over the long-winding election process. Soon after the dates were announced, Banerjee asked the EC for the rationale for spreading the election in eight phases. If Assam polls could be conducted in three phases and Tamil Nadu in one, then why were Bengal polls being bifurcated into eight phases? She also alleged that the decision was taken to pander to the BJP.

“Has this been done on the suggestion PM Modi and Amit Shah? Has this been done to facilitate their campaigning? So that they can wrap up Assam and Tamil Nadu before descending on Bengal? This won't help the BJP. We will demolish them,” Mamata Banerjee asserted at a press conference in Kolkata.