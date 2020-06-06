Did Jyotiraditya Scindia even change his Twitter bio? Here's what we know so far

On Saturday morning, rumours were doing the rounds that former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Holi this year, had removed the word ‘BJP’ from his Twitter bio. A few news sites covered the rumour, adding further fuel to the fire.

People on social media lost the plot after the supposed bio change, and began trolling Scindia for ‘quitting the BJP so quickly’.

The rumours began after reports that two of Scindia’s close aides left the BJP on Friday and returned to the Congress. Both aides – Balendu Shukla and Satyendra Yadav – told Deccan Herald that Scindia was ‘feeling suffocated’ in the BJP and it would not be long before he returned to the Congress fold.