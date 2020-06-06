Did Jyotiraditya Scindia even change his Twitter bio? Here's what we know so far

On Saturday morning, rumours were doing the rounds that former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Holi this year, had removed the word ‘BJP’ from his Twitter bio. A few news sites covered the rumour, adding further fuel to the fire.
People on social media lost the plot after the supposed bio change, and began trolling Scindia for ‘quitting the BJP so quickly’.
The rumours began after reports that two of Scindia’s close aides left the BJP on Friday and returned to the Congress. Both aides – Balendu Shukla and Satyendra Yadav – told Deccan Herald that Scindia was ‘feeling suffocated’ in the BJP and it would not be long before he returned to the Congress fold.
However, while there will be speculation until Scindia makes a statement, it is to be noted that he never changed his Twitter bio. While he did change his profile picture when he moved from the Congress to the BJP, Scindia’s bio has since October 2019 read ‘Public Servant, Cricket Enthusiast’.
This is how Twitter has reacted to the rumour
Further, in a recent interview with The Economic Times, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Scindia’s addition to the party would hold well for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh byepolls. Calling Scindia an energetic, dedicated, and decisive leader, Chauhan added that Scindia’s reach especially in the stretch between Chambal and Gwalior would give the ruling BJP government a boost.